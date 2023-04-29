HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP to release manifesto on challenges being faced by Backward Classes in Andhra Pradesh

A roundtable organised by the party resolves to press for setting up a Ministry of Backward Classes Welfare by the Union Government

April 29, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP State president K. Atchnnaidu addressing a roundtable organised in Kakinada on Saturday.

TDP State president K. Atchnnaidu addressing a roundtable organised in Kakinada on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Saturday said that a manifesto would soon be released on the challenges being faced by the Backward Classes (BCs) in the State.

Mr. Atchannaidu was addressing a roundtable organised here by the party for preparing an action plan for the welfare of the BCs. A few leaders from the Left parties also participated.

The roundtable also resolved to press for setting up a Ministry of Backward Classes Welfare by the Union Government.

‘YSRCP diverting funds’

Leaders who spoke at the meeting said that the BCs would remain the backbone of the TDP. They alleged that the funds meant for the welfare of the BCs were being diverted to various other welfare schemes by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Senior TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Reddi Subramanyam, K.S. Jawahar, Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu), Bandaru Satyanarayana, Jyothula Naveen Kumar, and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, CPI leader T. Madhu and several CPI(M) leaders were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.