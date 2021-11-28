TDP to raise three capitals, SCS issues in Parliament winter session

Vijayawada

28 November 2021 01:43 IST

Highlight attacks on Constitutional bodies, Naidu tells MPs

The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) will raise the three capitals, Special Category Status (SCS), Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder, floods, petrol and diesel prices, cannabis smuggling and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation issues in the winter session of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 29.

Specifically, it has been resolved to seek the Central government’s intervention in the raging controversy surrounding the ‘three capitals’. A resolution to that effect was passed in the TDPP meeting held virtually under the chairmanship of the party’s national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

Mr. Naidu said that his party would press for declaration of the floods that ravaged the Rayalaseema region as a national calamity so that the Centre acts with the desired urgency and gives required funds.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh stood second in the number of suicides by tenant farmers and second in the suicides of farmers as a whole. There were several issues which should be focused upon to ensure that the State discharges its obligations to the people, Mr. Naidu told the MPs.

“A..P.’s poor vaccination coverage, remarks by Ministers that paddy should not be sown, and the shady incidents surrounding the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy should also be raised in Parliament,” the TDP chief has said.

Besides, the MPs were asked to speak up on the diversion of funds that were devolved to the Gram Panchayats by the 15th Finance Commission and money meant for payment towards material and labour components under the MGNREGS but allegedly utilised for other purposes.

The TDP president added that the fact that a resolution had been passed in the A.P. Legislative Assembly back in 2014 in favour of the conduct of a census of the Backward Classes (BCs) and creation of an exclusive Union Ministry for BC Welfare should also be taken to the notice of the Parliament.

Lastly, the MPs were instructed to highlight the alleged attacks on Constitutional bodies and deprivation of people’s fundamental rights.

MPs Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Srinivas, K. Rammohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, party national secretary T.D. Janardhan and national spokesperson G. Malyadri took part in the deliberations.