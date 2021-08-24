TDP to protest rising prices of fuel, essentials

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to stage Statewide protests against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities, on August 28.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with the party’s top brass on Monday. An action plan was chalked out at the meeting to stage protests to highlight the plight of the common man.

It was also resolved at the meeting to submit a memorandum on the ‘rising atrocities against Dalits’ in the State to a team of National SC Commission during its forthcoming visit to Andhra Pradesh.

TDP leaders objected to the undervaluation of Agrigold assets, alleging that it was being done in order to hand them over at cheap rates. Full amounts should be paid to the victimised depositors, the TDP leaderss said, condemning the decision of the State government for continuing to commit contempt of court regarding clearance of MGNREGS bills. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy took a U-turn on his promise of implementing prohibition across the State in a phased manner, the TDP leaders alleged.

‘Harmful liquor’ was being supplied at exorbitant rates. While other States had extended special packages during COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh failed to do so. Instead, the government was imposing additional burdens on the common man through tax hikes. The burdens were more than the welfare benefits, they said, adding that these issues would be raised at the protests.