TDP to organise protests on petrol, diesel, gas hike on August 28

State govt. has done nothing to reduce the prices, alleges Ayyanna Patrudu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will organise dharnas across the State in protest against the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices, on Saturday.

Addressing the media here on Friday, former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the State government has done nothing to reduce the prices or take up the matter appropriately with the Union government.

He said that the party has created a forum ‘Uttara Andhra Rakshana Charcha Vedika’ and its first meeting will be held on August 30. It will be attended by former Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said.

He alleged that despite the YSR Congress Party wining the last Assembly elections with a huge majority, the State government has done nothing for the development of the North Andhra region.

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party leaders, including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, were playing a double game pertaining to the issue of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and was misguiding the employees and people.

He questioned on how did the State government sell its 10% share in Gangavaram Port Limited to the Adani group. This indicates that it is in favour of privatisation and the sale of the VSP is being done with the full knowledge of the Chief Ministers, he alleged.

Mr. Patrudu also pointed out that all the roads sanctioned by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have still not been completed, due to delay from the State’s side.

“Former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had sanctioned ₹350 crore for the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, the YSRCP-led State government has only spent ₹40 crore and washed their hands away,” he said.

He alleged that the State government was mortgaging all government assets to fund the welfare schemes, which would ultimately lead the State to a debt trap.

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy criticised the State government’s decision to remove government orders from public domain. “This cast aspersions on their motive, but we will get the details by using the RTI Act,” he said.

TDP urban president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and others were present.