TDP to host Mahanadu virtually on May 27-28

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has made arrangements to conduct its annual conclave, Mahanadu, this year on May 27 to 28.

For the first time in its history, the TDP is organising the virtual Mahanadu meeting in view of lockdown due to coronavirus.

The TDP would use Zoom video conference in strict adherence to nationwide social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. About 14,000 leaders and workers from both Telugu states are expected to take part in the virtual conference. However, all of them would not be able to talk but listen to the speeches.

TDP national president and former chief minister N Chadrababu Naidu has decided to participate in the conclave from TDP Office at Mangalagiri near here.

The TDP would pass resolutions on political and economic situation in the country, more specifically Andhra Pradesh. The party would also pass resolutions on the political line to be adopted in the State. As at least three or four leaders would be participating in moving, discussing and adopting each resolution.

“In view of the physical distancing restrictions, it wouldn't be possible to organise Mahanadu as before with large-scale coming together of the party leaders and cadres from all over the state,” says TDP Politburo member Kaluva Srinivasulu.

The party organises the Mahanadu coinciding with the birth anniversary of TDP founder president N.T. Rama Rao on May 28. The party pays tributes to NTR and passes political and general resolutions during the conclave.

The TDP could not conduct the annual meeting last year due to general elections. The event was not organised two to three times during the tenure of TDP founder president N T Rama Rao. Mahanadu was not conducted when bye-elections were conducted in combined Andhra Pradesh during the separate Telangana agitation.