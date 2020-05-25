TDP to hold Mahanadu through Zoom app

25 May 2020 23:19 IST

14,000 leaders and workers expected to converge on the vidro-conferencing platform

The TDP has made elaborate arrangements for its annual conclave Mahanadu, which is scheduled to be organised on May 27 and 28. For the first time in the party’s history, the Mahanadu is being organised in online mode in view of the lockdown.

Social distancing

According to TDP Politburo member Kaluva Srinivasulu, the meeting would be organised on the Zoom platform, a video conferencing app, with strict adherence to the social distancing guidelines.

“In view of the lockdown restrictions, it wouldn’t be possible to organise Mahanadu as before with a large gathering of the party leaders and cadres from all over the State,” said Mr. Srinivasulu. Around 14,000 leaders and workers from both the Telugu States are expected to take part in the virtual meeting. However, all of them would not get a chance to talk.

TDP national president N. Chadrababu Naidu is scheduled to participate in the conclave from the TDP Office at Mangalagiri .

During the conclave, the TDP would pass resolutions on political and economic situation in the country, more specifically in the State. It would also pass resolutions on the political action plan to be followed in the State.

The TDP organises the Mahanadu, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the party’s founder president N.T. Rama Rao on May 28. The TDP could not organise the annual conclave in 2019 owing to the general elections.