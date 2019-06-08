TDP to focus on local body polls, cadre-centric selection

Putting the defeat in the elections behind, the TDP leaders in the district have vowed to reach out to the cadres.

Keeping the forthcoming elections to the local and civic bodies in view, it will hold mandal-level meetings to give the responsibility of selecting the candidates for the panchayat elections to leaders in their respective villages instead of passing on orders from the top.

General body meeting

Briefing the media after a meeting of the TDP leaders on Friday, former Minister and party’s Polit Bureau member Ch. Ayyana Patrudu said a thorough discussion was held on the future plans. However, he did not respond to questions on what was the view taken on the dismal performance of the party in the elections.

The party would also hold a general body meeting of workers at the party office here on June 16.

Mr. Patrudu stated that the party, since its first election in 1983, had been in and out of power, but always remained with the people and staunch cadres were its strength. He brushed aside criticism that the party was uprooted in the recent poll, asserting that it was founded by NTR and ups and downs happen in politics.

He recalled that the Congress was reduced to 26 members in the Assembly in the combined Andhra Pradesh in 1994 and BJP to two in the Lok Sabha in 1984. But both parties bounced back to power later.

On Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy planning to order a probe into corruption in irrigation projects or increasing the number of districts, he said the party was voted to power and was entitled to take decisions.

One had to wait for six to seven months before any criticism was levelled against its functioning, he said.

The party would support any positive decision by the government. But it would not tolerate attacks on the TDP workers as had been observed of late and would fight them united, Mr. Patrudu said.

Party (Urban) president and former MLA S.A. Rahaman said the party took stock of the post-election situation and how to stay among the people in the next five years.

Ganta stays away

Former Minister and MLA-elect Ganta Srinivasa Rao, another winner Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and party Rural president Panchakarla Rameshbabu did not attend the meeting.

MLAs-elect P.G.V.R. Naidu and V. Ramakrishna Babu, MLCs Pappala Chalapathi Rao and Duvvrapu Rama Rao, several former MLAs and party leaders participated.