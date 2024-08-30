TDP to celebrate Naidu reaching 30-year milestone as Chief Minister on September 1

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will celebrate the reaching of 30-year milestone by N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister, across the State on September 1.

It was on that day in 1995 that Mr. Naidu was first sworn in as Chief Minister, when he took over the reins from N.T. Rama Rao.

Addressing the media along with Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad and MLC P. Ashok Babu, at the party office, near Mangalagiri, on Friday, Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharat said there were few leaders like Mr. Naidu, and pointed out that he was called as the “CEO of Andhra Pradesh” in recognition of his corporate-style functioning and the manner in which he deftly handled various crises.

Mr. Bharat observed that several States were following the policies that Mr. Naidu had enunciated through his decades’-long leadership. Mr. Naidu was as zealous as and committed to achieving the goals as he was at the beginning of his political career.

Super Six promises

Mr. Bharat said Mr. Naidu was formulating plans to deliver the Super Six promises at the earliest and, on the industrial front, he was focusing on ‘Speed of doing business’ after setting benchmarks in ease-of-doing business.

Mr. Krishna Prasad said Mr. Naidu was a visionary leader, whose trail-blazing efforts helped the State in recovering from the severe blow that was dealt by bifurcation, which was aggravated by the “destructive governance of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019-24.”

People should not believe the propaganda unleashed by the YSRCP with ulterior motives, he said, adding that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon be left with a few trusted aides such as V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy as many leaders were quitting the party.

Mr. Ashok Babu said Mr. Naidu was a battle-hardened leader, and that his vision and hard work was paying off in Telangana. Mr. Naidu was striving to make Andhra Pradesh a progressive State by overcoming the hurdles in his path, Mr. Ashok stated.

