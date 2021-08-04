TDP to boycott electionof second deputy mayor

KAKINADA

Former Kakinada City MLA and senior TDP leader Vanamadi Kondababu on Tuesday announced that TDP corporators would boycott the election of the second deputy mayor of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation. The date of the election is yet to be announced.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kondababu said, “The decision of boycotting the election of the second deputy mayor has been taken in the wake of huge corruption at various levels in the city.”

“Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy’s role in the corruption of Smart City programmes is shocking. The city lags behind in many parameters due to corruption. The TDP has decided to expose the corruption in the Smart City programmes by boycotting the second deputy mayor election,” said Mr. Kondababu.

“In the present Corporation council, the issues raised by the TDP corporators are not being registered in the agenda,” lamented Mr. Kondababu.