TDP to boycott Budget session

The TDP has decided to boycott the Budget session of the State Assembly starting on May 20, in protest against the “unilateral, undemocratic and illogical decisions” of the State government.

The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting, presided over by party nation president N. Chandrababu Naidu, took the decision on Tuesday.

Later, addressing the media, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, along with Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, said the government failed to heed the advice to conduct the session in March, when the severity of COVID-19 was much less.

“The Chief Minister did not feel it fit to conduct the Budget session when the COVID-19 cases were just 900. He is keen on convening the session now when the number of infections has reached 2.16 lakh. The second wave of the pandemic is much severe than the first. We have decided to boycott the session,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the government was conducting the one-day session only to meet its constitutional obligation, but not to consult and hold a meaningful discussion with the Opposition.

“The ruling party will turn the Governor’s address into a hymn aimed at singing praise of the Chief Minister. Even if the TDP attends the session, the Chief Minister and his Ministers will not give any chance for its legislators to speak. As usual, the YSRCP will bulldoze and suppress the voice of the Opposition,” he said.