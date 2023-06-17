TDP to begin ‘Bus Yatra’ from Kadiri on June 23

June 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will begin a campaign to promote its ‘mini manifesto’, released at the Rajamahendravaram Mahanadu recently.

As part of it, the party will on June 23 launch a ‘Bus Yatra’ across five Lok Sabha Constituencies from Kadiri. The party intends to tour 10 Assembly Constituencies in Hindupur and Anantapur LS Constituencies by July 2, said former ministers Kalava Srinivasulu and Paritala Sunitha and Sri Sathya Sai District unit president B.K. Parthasarathy during a joint press conference here on Saturday.

They criticised the YSRCP government for taking loans just to fund its welfare schemes and not paying salaries to the government employees and not improving the State’s revenues. Mr. Srinivasulu said irrigation was being neglected in the State now whereas the TDP government had invested ₹65,000 crore in it during its rule.

Mr. Srinivasulu said they would visit projects half finished during the TDP regime but remain incomplete even now. They would also highlight, through a selfie challenge, the projects the TDP government had completed. The party leaders would hold a racchabanda (discussion) at villages they visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m..

The Bus Yatra will highlight the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government with focus being on the problems faced by women, backward classes, farmers, and the youth. “During the TDP regime, we provided six lakh jobs and increased the Anantapur district’s revenue from ₹350 crore to ₹900 crore between 2014 and 2019,” he added.

The Bus Yatra will pass through Puttaparthi, Penukonda, Kalyandurg, Rayadurg, Raphtadu, Anantapur and Singanamala and reach Guntakal on July 2 to end the programme in the undivided Anantapur district. The yatra will enter Kurnool district on July 3 and pass through five Assembly constituencies each in Kurnool, Nandyal and Kadapa Lok Sabha Constituencies. “The yatra will mostly cover the areas that had not been touched by the Yuva Galam Padayatra of Nara Lokesh,” said Ms. Sunitha.

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the yatra one day in each Lok Sabha Constituency. The party leaders will also take up ‘Palle Nidra’ during the Bus Yatra to understand the problems of people.

