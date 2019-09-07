TDP tears into Jagan’s 100-day rule

Telugu Desam Party senior leader and Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has committed umpteen mistakes in the first 100 days of his tenure, and he appeared to have no other agenda except to put his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu to trouble by levelling charges of corruption and creating fear psychosis among the TDP cadres by intimidating and attacking them.

He also questioned why were Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Ministers were functioning from Amaravati if they did not consider it the Capital city and the TDP government had not issued a Gazette notification thereof as alleged by the Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Right from Day 1, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been obsessive with reverse tendering and oblivious to its consequences.

Addressing the media after releasing a ‘charge-sheet’, a booklet on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s failures, along with MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and former Ministers K. Kala Venkata Rao, Bhuma Akhila Priya and K.S. Jawahar, at the party office in Guntur on Saturday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the statements by Mr. Satyanarayana on the Capital city Amaravati and the silence maintained by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy resulted in prospective investors giving up their plans to set up their units in Andhra Pradesh.

Thanks to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attitude, the neighbouring States were benefiting from “the collapse of economic activity” in the State.

‘Image tarnished’

He wondered whether the opinions being expressed by Mr. Satyanarayana were his own or of the Chief Minister.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the image of Amaravati was so badly tarnished that World Bank and other funding agencies have either withdrawn or were dragging their feet on lending to various projects.

The TDP government was developing Amaravati by monetising lands and leveraging on its other advantages but all that hard work has come to a naught due to the retrograde steps taken by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged.

The TDP would release another ‘chargesheet’ in the coming days as the government falters at every turn, he added.

Mr. Kala Venkata Rao said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has talked a lot about reforming the system but the results were not to be seen. The Chief Minister failed to deliver many commitments, instead he targeted Mr. Naidu, Mr. Rao said.