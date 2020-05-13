Andhra Pradesh

TDP team to visit mangrove forest in Kakinada

Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and former Home Minister on Wednesday said a delegation of TDP leaders would visit the Kakinada mangrove forest on Friday. The government’s decision to utilise it for housing purpose has kicked up a row.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Rajappa said the group consisting of senior leaders from different districts would inspect the mangrove cover to document the damage being done to the ecologically sensitive area.

The MLA said the Kakinada mangrove forest, Kolamuru, and Burugupudi sites are not suitable for housing facility but the government was going ahead, “ ignoring the reality.”

The former Home Minister lamented that the “excess power billing” had only added to the woes of people who were reeling under the impact of the lockdown

