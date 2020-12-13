TDP team for Eluru today

VIJAYAWADA

13 December 2020 08:36 IST

A three-member TDP team, led by N. Chinarajappa and comprising MLCs Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad and P. Ashok Babu, will visit Eluru on December 13 and interact with the victims of the mysterious disease. The TDP leaders will also talk to the doctors and take a look at the drinking water supply facilities and other aspects as part of their stock-taking exercise, according to a party release.

Advertising

Advertising