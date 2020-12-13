Andhra Pradesh

TDP team for Eluru today

A three-member TDP team, led by N. Chinarajappa and comprising MLCs Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad and P. Ashok Babu, will visit Eluru on December 13 and interact with the victims of the mysterious disease. The TDP leaders will also talk to the doctors and take a look at the drinking water supply facilities and other aspects as part of their stock-taking exercise, according to a party release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2020 8:37:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tdp-team-for-eluru-today/article33318821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY