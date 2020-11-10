TDP targets Sanchaita on MANSAS affairs

Signature campaign launched against move to privatise MR College

Telugu Desam MLCs Dwarapu Reddy Jagadish and Gummadi Sandhya Rani have dared MANSAS Trust Chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju to share the public platform and also speak to the media over Maharaja College privatisation issue and other affairs of the trust.

As part of the ‘Save MANSAS-Save education’ programme, the TDP organised a signature campaign at Vizinagaram RTC complex and other places to rope in local people, students and others to protect the government-aided MR College.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagadish strongly criticised Ms. Sanchaita for making allegations against former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju over MANSAS Trust.

“The YSR Congress government is using Ms. Sanchaiata as a puppet to defame the family of Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and trying to show the services of the trust in poor light. We are here to expose the political agenda which includes grabbing of valuable lands of MANSAS Trust. The TDP and the public will not allow the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to do so since people of all regions have emotional bonding with MR College and the trust,” said Mr. Jagadish.

Ms. Sandhya Rani challenged Ms. Sanchaita to answer their questions directly instead of responding through the social media platforms. TDP Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency president Kimidi Nagarjuna said that thousands of students suffer following the decision to stop the admission process in MR College for the academic year 2020-21.

Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation president V. Bhanu Prakash, general secretary Pranay Kumar, and others submitted representations to senior officials at the Collector’s office demanding admissions in the college immediately.

Party senior leaders I.V.P. Raju, Mahanti Chinnam Naidu, and Vijjapu Prasad said that the struggle would continue till the government would drop its proposals with regard to MANSAS Trust.

LSP support

Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji, BJP leader Bhavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy and others extended their moral support and participated in the signature campaign along with their activists. Meanwhile, Pattana Powra Samkshema Sangham leader Reddi Sankara Rao and other leaders strongly condemned the arrest of Students’ Federation of India leaders when they tried to agitate over MR College issue. He alleged that the government was misusing the police machinery to suppress the voice of students’ leaders.