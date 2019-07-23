‘TDP targeted for asking to implement promises’

After staging a walkout in the Assembly over the suspension of its MLAs, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched a scathing attack on the ruling YSR Congress Party. The YSRCP, which was going back on its promises made to the people, was targeting the Opposition party for raising the issue in the Assembly, the TDP alleged.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while in the Opposition, toured the entire State and made tall promises to the people.

Pensions to SC, ST, BC and minority women, who attained the age of 45 years, was one of such promises. Each beneficiary would get ₹1.8 lakh in 5 years if a pension of ₹3,000 per month was paid to SC, ST, BC and minority women who attained the age of 45 years. The government, however, now had made it clear that it would pay only ₹75,000. “Is it not going back on the promise and cheating the people?” he asked.

Claiming that the two-page YSRC manifesto was simple and comprehensible was a sham. It was nothing but Mr Jagan’s sleight of hand.

The YSRCP published a book ‘Jagananna Jayaho’ on assurances given during padayatra and manifesto. Mr. Jagan gave 255 assurances during his padayatra, and 67 promises in manifesto. The total promises would be 592 if the remaining 300 promises were to be considered. Is it wrong to ask to implement the promises? he asked.

For having demanding the government to implement the promises, three deputy leaders were suspended only to demoralise the TDP. Butchaiah Choudary was never suspended in his career. He is a six-time MLA. K. Atchannaidu was suspended though he was in his seat. Nimmala Ramanaidu, who went to the Chair to request that the TDP would register protest was also suspended.