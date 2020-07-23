TDP takes ‘tonsuring’ of Dalit case to the notice of NHRC

TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah on Thursday complained to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the YSRCP leaders and the police for “beating up and tonsuring a Dalit youth in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh,” and urged it to take cognisance of the “unchecked atrocities” being committed against Dalits in the State.

In a letter to the NHRC Chairman, Mr. Ramaiah sought stringent action against those involved in the case.

‘Rising attacks’

Accusing the government of adopting an anti-Dalit stance ever since it came to power in June 2019, Mr. Ramaiah said the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated.

“There has been a spate of attacks against the Backward Classes (BCs), women and other vulnerable sections of society,” he alleged.

Referring to the tonsuring incident, Mr. Ramaiah said, “The YSRCP leaders brutally attacked the youth as he stopped a vehicle carrying sand. At the police station, the youth, along with his three friends, were beaten with lathis, belts and boots. Later, the youth was tonsured and humiliated him. Tonsuring a Dalit is a punishable crime under the SC/ST (PoA) Act.”

Mr. Ramaiah further told the NHRC that former MLA Venkatesh and former MP Harsha Kumar admitted the youth in a hospital upon noticing injuries on his person.

Urging the NHRC to intervene and initiate stern action against the culprits, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that a section of police was acting at the behest of the YSRCP leaders.

Stating that the YSRCP government had issued a G.O. that allows payment of only half the basic pay to the government officials who were kept in vacant reserve/compulsory wait, the TDP leader said that such officials, as a consequence, surrendered to the ruling party leaders.