TDP takes pride in supporting Murmu, says Naidu

She will be an inspiration to downtrodden sections of society: TDP chief

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has heaped praise on NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Terming the life of Ms. Murmu as ‘exceptional’, Mr. Naidu, at a meeting organised on Tuesday, where all the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs were present, said that she would be an inspiration to the downtrodden sections of society for leading a simple life. “The TDP takes pride to extend support to a great tribal leader like Ms. Murmu and is fortunate enough to have her here,” Mr. Naidu said.

Recalling how she had risen to this position, Mr. Naidu said that the TDP was committed to the welfare of the downtrodden sections of society. “Born in a poor family in our neighbouring State of Odisha, she scaled the heights beginning her life as a leader in a panchayat,” he said.

Profusely thanking the TDP MPs, MLAs and MLCs for extending unconditional support, Ms. Murmu said that she was confident of rising to their hopes and would certainly abide by her word of commitment to social justice. In her brief speech, she termed it as an auspicious occasion and said that Andhra Pradesh was unique in several aspects.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who accompanied Ms. Murmu, said that Mr. Naidu always stood for social justice and for the uplift of the downtrodden sections of society. He fondly recalled the crucial role played by Mr. Naidu in the earlier Presidential elections, particularly during the Vajpayee regime.

BJP State unit president Somu Veerraju also was all praise for the TDP and its leaders, particularly Mr. Naidu, for extending support to the candidature of a tribal woman for the top post in the country.