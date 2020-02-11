TDP takes out rally against scrapping of ration cards

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) organised a protest here over the alleged cancellation of ration cards of ‘genuine’ beneficiaries.

Party leaders Aditi Gajapathi Raju, I.V.P. Raju and others led the rally and participated in a dharna at the Municipal Corporation office. Ms. Aditi said that many families were having to face difficulties due to the scrapping of the ration cards.

She said that the party would intensify the agitation if the government failed to restore them immediately.

Later, the party leaders submitted a memorandum to the municipal officials and explained the grievances of many families of different wards of the city.