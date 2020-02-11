Andhra Pradesh

TDP takes out rally against scrapping of ration cards

more-in

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) organised a protest here over the alleged cancellation of ration cards of ‘genuine’ beneficiaries.

Party leaders Aditi Gajapathi Raju, I.V.P. Raju and others led the rally and participated in a dharna at the Municipal Corporation office. Ms. Aditi said that many families were having to face difficulties due to the scrapping of the ration cards.

She said that the party would intensify the agitation if the government failed to restore them immediately.

Later, the party leaders submitted a memorandum to the municipal officials and explained the grievances of many families of different wards of the city.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 8:57:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tdp-takes-out-rally-against-scrapping-of-ration-cards/article30789343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY