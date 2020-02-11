TDP takes out rally against scrapping of ration cards

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) organised a protest here over the alleged cancellation of ration cards of ‘genuine’ beneficiaries.
Party leaders Aditi Gajapathi Raju, I.V.P. Raju and others led the rally and participated in a dharna at the Municipal Corporation office. Ms. Aditi said that many families were having to face difficulties due to the scrapping of the ration cards.
She said that the party would intensify the agitation if the government failed to restore them immediately.
Later, the party leaders submitted a memorandum to the municipal officials and explained the grievances of many families of different wards of the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.