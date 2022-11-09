TDP takes Nandigama ‘stone pelting’ issue to Amit Shah’s notice, seeks foofproof security for Naidu  

Seeing a threat to the life of TDP national president, Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala, in his letter to Union Home Minister, alleges that the law enforcing agencies have failed in their duty

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
November 09, 2022 20:29 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, taking to his notice the ‘pelting of stone’ on the convoy of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Nandigama on November 4.

In the letter, the TDP has urged Mr. Shah to arrange foolproof security for Mr. Naidu and keep “an eye on the diabolical activities” in the State at the behest of the the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

The TDP also sees a threat to the life of Mr. Naidu in the light of the Nandigama incident.

TDP Raya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, in the letter dated November 9 (Wednesday), said the law enforcement agencies had failed to provide security to Mr. Naidu, an NSG protectee and former Chief Minister.

The Chief Security Officer of Mr. Naidu had suffered bleeding injuries in the “stone pelting done at the behest of ruling party leaders.”

The pre-meditated attack was facilitated by abrupt power interruption and casual attitude and connivance of local police officers, he alleged.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar alleged that the failure of the police officers and their subservient attitude to the diktats of the ruling party leaders were a regular phenomenon in the State.

The police were indifferent to providing protection to citizens and the opposition leaders in the State, he alleged.

“I see a deliberate attempt to browbeat the opposition leaders in the State by allowing unruly mobs with the active connivance and participation of a few police officials,” the TDP leader alleged.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had taken several initiatives when such complaints came from States such as West Bengal and ensured that the police officials abided by the Constitution and the rule of law, he said, adding, “there is a need for failproof security cover to Mr. Naidu.”

