TDP takes damage control measures by satisfying four Turpu Kapu community leaders with party posts

April 27, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) high command took up a series of damage control measures by satisfying four Turpu Kapu community leaders with party posts and other responsibilities, as it could not provide them MP and MLA seats to contest in the upcoming general elections. TDP observed that the support of the prominent Turpu Kapu community leaders was a must in the backdrop of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) offering four MLA and MP seats within Vizianagaram Lok Sabha segment.

As a first step, the TDP high command has given the State secretary post to Gedela Srinubabu, who could not get Vizianagaram MP seat. On the request of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders, he assured to participate in the campaign, along with MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu and other candidates of respective Assembly constituencies.

TDP has also appointed former MLA K.A. Naidu as the TDP’s Parliamentary wing coordinator. Mr. Naidu, who represented Gajapathinagaram constituency, took out a rally after the ticket was given to Kondapalli Srinivas, who is also his relative. Apart from these two leaders, the party high command managed to convince Vizianagaram TDP Parliamentary wing president Kimidi Nagarjuna to return to campaigning.

Mr. Nagarjuna, who could not get the Cheepurupalli Assembly seat, virtually revolted against the party by resigning his current post. However, he agreed to work for the victory of all leaders. Vizianagaram TDP nominee Aditi Gajapathi Raju hailed his decision to participate in the campaign actively. With the request from top leaders, he attended the press meet and campaign in Vizianagaram, after a gap of one month.

TDP high command reportedly assured MLC seat for TDP Nellimarla in-charge Karrotu Bangarraju, who sacrificed Nellimarla seat which was given to Jana Sena Party (JSP) as part of the alliance agreement. Mr. Srinubabu, Mr. K.A. Naidu, Mr. Nagarjuna and Mr. Karrotu Bangarraju belong to Turpu Kapu community, which has a sizable population in the district.

In a press release, Mr. Srinubabu thanked former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for handing over the party responsibilities. “People are eagerly waiting to make Mr. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister again as his vision is need of the hour to put the State in the path of development. The Pulsus group would also extend its support for the development of north Andhra region,” said Mr. Srinubabu.

