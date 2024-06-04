TDP sweeps Guntur district, Nara Lokesh wins an Assembly seat for the first time

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured all Assembly seats in the Guntur district, as the general election results were declared on June 4 (Tuesday). Party general secretary Nara Lokesh, was elected from the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency with a thumping majority for the first time.

Mr. Lokesh, son of TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, polled 1,677,10 votes with a majority of 91,413 over his opponent M. Lavanya of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Interestingly, he lost in the same constituency by around 5,300 vote margin in 2019.

Tenali Sravan Kumar won the Tadikonda (SC) Assembly seat with a margin of 39,606 against former Minister and YSRCP leader Mekathoti Sucharitha, where the Amaravati capital city is located and farmers have been agitating against the incumbent Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three capitals concept.

In the Guntur West Assembly constituency, YSRCP’s Vidadala Rajini was defeated by TDP leader Galla Madhavi with a margin of 51,150 votes. TDP leader Mohammed Naseer Ahmed was elected from the Muslim-dominated Guntur East Assembly constituency with a majority of 31,962 against Noori Fathima Shaik of YSRCP, the daughter of incumbent MLA Mustafa.

Nadendla Manohar of the Jana Sena Party won with a margin of 48,112 votes in Tenali against incumbent MLA and YSRCP leader Annabathuni Sivakumar, who made headlines for slapping a voter in the queue line on polling day, May 13. In Ponnur, TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar defeated YSRCP leader Ambati Murali Krishna with a margin of 32,915 votes.

TDP candidate Bhashyam Praveen from Pedakurapadu won by a margin of 21,089 votes against YSRCP sitting MLA Namburu Sankara Rao. Former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu was elected from Vemuru (SC) Assembly constituency with a 22,021 vote majority against Varikuti Ashok Babu of YSRCP.

TDP’s Vegasana Narendra Varma Raju defeated YSRCP’s Kona Raghupathi with a margin of 27,268 votes in the Bapatla Assembly constituency. Retired IAS officer Burla Ramanjaneyulu of TDP defeated Balasani Kiran Kumar of YSRCP with a margin of 42,015 votes.

Former Minister and TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana defeated YSRCP leader and Minister Ambati Rambabu with a margin of 27,836 in the Sattenapalli Assembly constituency. Aravainda Babu Chadalavada, the TDP leader defeated Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy of YSRCP with a margin of 19,705 votes.

Gonuguntla Venkata Siva Sita Rama Anzanneyllu, the TDP senior leader defeated YSRCP incumbent MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu with 30,267 votes majority. Another TDP leader Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao defeated Kasu Mahesh Reddy of YSRCP with a margin of 29,486 votes.

Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, the TDP leader in Macherla won with a margin of 33,318 votes against his rival Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy of YSRCP. Yeluri Sambasiva Rao of TDP won the Parchur seat with a margin of 24,013 votes against Yadam Balaji.

Gottipati Ravi Kumar, incumbent MLA and TDP leader retained his seat with a margin of 24,890 votes at Addanki against YSRCP’s Chinna Hanimireddy Panem. TDP’s Madduluri Mala Kondaiah won with a margin of 20,984 votes from Chirala. Former Minister and TDP leader Prathipati Pullarao won with a 33,262 margin against Kavati Manohar Naidu of YSRCP in Chilakaluripet.

Lok Sabha seats

TDP leader Pemmasani Chandrasekhar won with a margin of 3,446,95 votes against YSRCP candidate Kilari Venkata Rosaiah in the Guntur Parliamentary Constituency.

Incumbent Lok Sabha member and TDP leader Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu in Narasaraopet won with a margin of 1,59,729 against YSRCP’s Poluboina Anil Kumar. Retired IPS officer and TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti is in the leading position from Bapatla (SC) Parliamentary Constituency against the YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh.