TDP supremo unfazed by defections

Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the YSR Congress Party’s tactics of luring TDP leaders and MLAs will not work on him.

“I have seen plenty of conspiring politicians. They cannot trick me with such politics. I can make another 100 leaders in the TDP,” Mr. Naidu said referring to the quitting of Gannavaram MLA V. Vamsi Mohan and Telugu Yuvatha president Devineni Avinash.

Mr. Naidu broke his 12-hour-long hunger strike ‘sand deeksha’ after building workers gave him a glass of lemon juice after 8 pm. Earlier, he spoke for more than one and a half hours. He said it was just the beginning of the fight against the government. “Pawan Kalyan undertook a long march in Visakhapatnam against the government. The same day they (YSRCP) admitted Jana Sena Party leaders into their party. Today, while I was on hunger strike for 35 lakh families, they (YSRCP) admitted two TDP leaders into their party,” Mr. Naidu said.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no remorse over the suicides of building workers due to the “artificial sand scarcity” created by his government.

‘Not after power’

Mr. Naidu said that the Chief Minister’s seat is not important for him having served for 14 years but wanted people to realise what would happen to the State under the rule of Mr. Jagan.

“Some people want me to come back as the Chief Minister, but my concern is that will the investors who pulled out of the State come back?” he questioned.

Mr. Naidu also questioned Mr. Jagan why he did not declare that he had faith in Lord Venkateswara before entering the Tirumala temple as Sonia Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam had done in the past.

Mr. Naidu also questioned the public for not revolting against the government.

“Don’t you have the responsibility to save your State? Why are you people not worried about the Capital? When I was confined in the house shouldn’t you have supported me? How long should TDP fight on behalf of everyone?” he questioned.

“ At some point people should react and question the government,” he said.

Jana Sena Party MLA Rapaka Varaprasad, leader T. Siva Shankar, AAP leader Pothina Rama Rao, representatives of Lok Satta, Navataram Party, BC Welfare Association, MRPS and 19 unions of building workers extended support to Mr. Naidu’s deeksha.