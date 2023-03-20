TDP supremo condemns ‘attack’ on party MLA inside Andhra Pradesh Assembly

March 20, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Strongly condemning the alleged attack on Telugu Desam Party MLA D. Bala Veeranjenaya Swamy in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said such incidents amounted to stifling the voice of the people.

“Never before in the country’s history has such an order been issued,” Mr. Naidu said while referring to G.O. No. 1 which bans rallies and meetings on public roads and highways. He added that such G.O.s were meant to thwart the Opposition parties from holding rallies and meetings.

Addressing TDP MLAs and the newly-elected Graduates constituency MLCs Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Kancherla Srikath and Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy at the State party office near Mangalagiri on Monday, Mr. Naidu said the fight would continue till G.O. No. 1 was scrapped, and declared that the TDP would not be deterred by attacks perpetrated by the YSR Congress Party.

He said he was upset with the attack on Mr. Veeranjaneya Swamy which he alleged took place on the Speaker’s podium itself even as the Speaker remained a mute spectator.

‘Beginning of a tsunami’

Mr. Naidu said the TDP’s victory in the Graduates constituency MLC elections was just the beginning of a tsunami in which Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party would be swept away.

He thanked the TDP activists who fought for the success of the party candidates in the council elections, and insisted that the Supreme Court order on the appointment of the Election Commissioners should be implemented in earnest.