ADVERTISEMENT

TDP supporter ‘murders’ mother for voting in favour of YSRCP

Published - May 15, 2024 08:15 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The accused had been arguing with his mother over the issue since the polling day, say police

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporter allegedly murdered his mother for casting her vote in favour of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at a remote village in Anantapur district. The incident came to light on May 15 (Wednesday) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the accused, identified as Vadde Venkateswarulu (35) hailing from Yeguvapalle village in Kambadur mandal, was said to be a supporter of the TDP.

He reportedly got angry after knowing that his mother, Sunkamma (65), cast her vote in favour of the YSRCP candidate on May 13. He had been arguing with his mother over the issue. Venkateswarulu allegedly hit Sunkamma on her head with an iron rod, resulting in her death on the spot. He fled the village, the police said.   

Hearing the commotion, the neighbours rushed to the spot and found Sunkamma lying in a pool of blood. Her body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. A special party has been formed to trace Venkateswarulu. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US