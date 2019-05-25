TDP supporter found dead

A TDP sympathiser died under suspicious circumstances at Velivennu village in West Godavari district on Friday. He was identified as K. Veerraju, 40, a farmer.
Family members spotted him in the morning in an unconscious state with froth emanating from his mouth. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors said he consumed pesticide and declared him dead.
It was said that Veerraju spent about ₹12 lakh on betting, as he was confident on the TDP retaining power. He was reportedly not in a good mood since Thursday. The police, however, registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code and ssent the body for a post mortem examination.
