TDP strongman Adari’s children join YSRCP

Adari Anand Kumar and Adari Rama Kumari, children of TDP strongman and Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Tulasi Rao, joined the YSRCP in the presence of party chief and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Sunday.

The siblings had quit the TDP and submitted their resignations from the party to TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

Mr. Anand had unsuccessfully contested from the Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency on a TDP ticket. Rama Kumari had served as chairperson of Elamanchili Municipality in the past.

Several employees of Visakha Dairy also joined the YSRCP along with the two leaders. Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath were present.