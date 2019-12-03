TDP State chief flays Jagan’s policies

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao wrote an open letter to people on the failures of the State government during the last six months.

Mr. Rao, in his letter, said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government became the ‘care of address for treachery and destructive activities’. Mr. Rao pointed out the ‘faulty and controversial’ decisions, including the introduction of English medium in schools, GO 2430 which empowers the officials to issue legal notices to the media, closure of Anna canteens, attack on the Telugu Desam workers and leaders, etc.

“The YSRCP is dividing the people on caste, religion and regional lines. Mr. Jagan created a rift between Hindus, Muslim and Christians. Temples are being demolished. The Ministers have no control over their language and are speaking insultingly even of the Tirumala deity. The wakf lands are being encroached upon. The government did not allocate a single rupee to Wakf Board so far. This is tantamount to nothing but insulting the Muslims,” he alleged.

Abusive language

Mr. Jagan was allowing his partymen to use abusive language against the Opposition leaders. He was silent even when the Ministers and Speaker were ridiculing democracy, he said, and added that Mr. Jagan had spent ₹17crore on his home.

From demolition of Praja Vedika to painting of YSR Congress Party colours to Panchayat Raj buildings, the government had misused power and public money. Reverse tendering, review of PPAs, sand scarcity were a few major failures of the government, he said.