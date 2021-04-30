TDP starts free services for COVID patients

VIJAYAWADA

30 April 2021 01:10 IST

To help in finding hospital beds for serious patients

Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu has said that TDP offices and workers will extend free services to COVID patients to get online medical help. The party will also help in getting hospital beds for serious patients.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Naidu asked the needy people to contact the TDP offices nearby so that they would be able to avail themselves of the necessary services. The party would arrange free online assistance for those having mild symptoms of COVID and those who were in home isolation. Free medicines would be made available to the poor patients who were suffering from COVID, he said.

In case of patients suffering from severe symptoms, the TDP would extend help to find beds for those patients in government or private hospitals. These services were being launched as part of the TDP's foundation motto of treating the people as gods and the society as a temple, he said.

Mr. Naidu said that the party had decided to do plasma donation at the designated centres with the help of the NTR Trust. Every TDP activist was ready to render selfless services round the clock in these days of extreme difficulties, he said.