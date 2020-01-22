TDP stalls ‘decentralisation’Bill in Legislative Council

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday stalled the AP Administrative Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 in the Legislative Council.

The Bill, passed by the Assembly late on Monday night, envisages establishing three capitals Visakhapatnam (Executive), Amaravati (legislative) and Kurnool (judicial).

TDP leader and former Speaker Yanamala Ramakrishnudu gave notice under Rule 71 and moved a motion “disapproving the policy of the government.”

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Botcha Satyanarayana and others opposed it and demanded that Chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff to give priority to the business of the House. The Chairman announced a break and invited leaders of the two sides to his chambers to discuss the issue and break the impasse.

When the House reassembled, the Chairman allowed the motion and said the business of the House would be taken up after a two-hour discussion on the Bill. The YSR Congress Party, which has just nine members in the Council, remained firm and insisted that the Bill be tabled, suggesting that TDP leaders could make their points as part of the discussion on the Bill.

As the Chairman asked Rajendra Prasad (TDP) to speak, the YSRCP members objected to it, demanding that the Bill be taken up first.

Nothing was audible in the din and to restore order, the Chairman adjourned the House. The Council witnessed pandemonium again when YSRCP members tried to thwart the Chairman’s attempt to give a chance to TDP members. Some of them raised slogans in support of their demand.

The TDP leaders said the Chairman should suspend the “unruly” YSRCP members.

Responding to it, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said they would prefer suspension rather than being witness to the “misuse of Rule 71.”

The Chairman then declared yet another adjournment.