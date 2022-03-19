TDP stages protests demanding prohibition in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Saturday staged protests across the State demanding immediate implementation of prohibition as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the time of elections. They also demanded payment of ex gratia of ₹25 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims who died after consuming “illicit liquor.”

The protesters raised slogans such as ‘J-brand should go’ and ‘Jagan should step down’, and broke liquor bottles. They alleged that the Chief Minister had introduced his own ‘J-brand’ cheap liquor that claimed many lives.

The protesters also alleged that country arrack mafia ruled the roost in villages with the tacit support of the YSRCP leaders.

At least 42 persons died after consuming country arrack at Jangareddyguem and in the areas surrounding Eluru in West Godavari district, they alleged. The protest would continue on Sunday also, they added.