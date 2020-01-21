Andhra Pradesh

TDP stages protest over three capitals issue

TDP leaders taking out a rally in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

TDP leaders taking out a rally in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.  

‘Move will be detrimental to the interests of people’

The Telugu Desam Party organised a protest in Vizianagaram on Tuesday over three capitals issue and said that it would be detrimental to the interests of all 13 districts. TDP leaders Aditi Gajapathi Raju, I.V.P. Raju, Mahanti Chinnam Naidu, former Municipal Chairperson Prasadula Ramakrishna and others raised slogans against the government. A rally was organised from R&B Bungalow to RTC Complex. They said that the people would teach a lesson to the YSRCP for wasting the public money with the establishment of new capitals both in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

