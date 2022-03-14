TDP stages protest over garbage charges, TIDCO houses
Telugu Desam Party-Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing In-charge Kimidi Nagarjuna on Monday urged the State government to stop levying cess on garbage collection and drop the proposal to fix property taxes in proportion with their market value.
TDP activists staged a protest outside the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation office to oppose the garbage collection fee, hike in property taxes and the delay in handing over TIDCO houses to beneficiaries.
Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the YSRCP government had failed to hand over the houses although 90% of the construction was completed during the TDP rule.
Party leaders I.V.P. Raju, Kandi Murali and K. Narasinga Rao took part in the protest.
