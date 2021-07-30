TDP stages protest against VMRDA master plan

A dharna was organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) demanding extension of time by at least three months for filing of objections to the draft master plan of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), outside the VMRDA Office on Thursday.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, and TDP general secretary Pasarla Prasad participated in the protest.

Later, a memorandum was submitted to the VMRDA Commissioner seeking display of extracts of the Master Plan-2041 and the Draft Perspective Plan-2051 at each mandal and ward in the respective zonal offices as well as at the tahsildar and panchayat offices.

The other demands include: display of omissions and additions of changes in mode of roads and its width by mentioning clearly the reason for changes and names of the related persons and hard copies to be displayed at tahsildar and panchayat offices, the address and timings of the redressal forum/appellate authority in case of any grievances in the master plan.