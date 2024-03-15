ADVERTISEMENT

TDP Srikakulam ticket sought for former MLA

March 15, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party Srikakulam city president Madarapu Venkatesh, and TDP media cell convener Jami Bhimasankar on Friday urged party high command to allocate the city seat to former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi since she had developed the city significantly during her tenure between 2014 and 2019 and secured the first rank among all MLAs in implementation of developmental activities.

“We came to know that BJP local leaders are trying for the Srikakulam Assembly seat as part of seat-sharing among alliance partners. The BJP’s cadre strength is very less compared to the TDP which turned the district headquarters into its bastion since 1983,” said Mr. Bhimasankar.

