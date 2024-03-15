GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP Srikakulam ticket sought for former MLA

March 15, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party Srikakulam city president Madarapu Venkatesh, and TDP media cell convener Jami Bhimasankar on Friday urged party high command to allocate the city seat to former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi since she had developed the city significantly during her tenure between 2014 and 2019 and secured the first rank among all MLAs in implementation of developmental activities.

“We came to know that BJP local leaders are trying for the Srikakulam Assembly seat as part of seat-sharing among alliance partners. The BJP’s cadre strength is very less compared to the TDP which turned the district headquarters into its bastion since 1983,” said Mr. Bhimasankar.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.