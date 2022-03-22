‘TDP spreading lies on Polavaram’

Says height of the dam will not be reduced

Says height of the dam will not be reduced

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed the Telugu Desam Party and some media organisations and its “friendly media” for falsely propagating that the height of Polavaram project will be decreased.

Winding up the short discussion on Polavaram in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister ridiculed the “friendly media”, asking if the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Minister had personally told the media heads that the height of the dam would be reduced. Such baseless reports had been appearing on the height of the dam without any verification or authentication, he said.

“It is not the height of Polavaram dam, but the height of Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) that was reduced to 23 in the 2019 election. The slide has been continuing in the subsequent elections to local bodies and the party was cut to size. The same trend will continue and in the 2024 elections and TDP will become a dwarf losing Kuppam,” Mr. Jagan said.

The Chief Minister also presented the contrasting pictures of the Polavaram project during the TDP term and the present time depicting the difference and progress of work. He had also poked fun at the numerous inaugurations for commencement of works and extravaganza on publicity and the weekly tours to Polavaram, which cost a bomb to the exchequer. “We didn’t even arrange a single tour to the project, but are working hard to meet the deadline,” he said.