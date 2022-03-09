TDP spreading lies against government, says MLA

YSRCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy has slammed the TDP for releasing a chargesheet on the YSRCP Government, which has fulfilled 95% election promises within two years of coming to power.

Addressing the media at the party central office here on Wednesday, he flayed TDP State president K. Atchannaidu for resorting to false propaganda against the government. The TDP, which had made 600 promises before the 2014 elections, failed to fulfill them later, the YSRCP leader alleged.

He said the government had secured top rank in the country in the governance report card for 2021 evaluated by Skoch. “The TDP leaders have been misleading the people through malicious propaganda to defame the government,” he alleged.