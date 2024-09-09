TDP spreading falsehood on Prakasam Barrage gate damage, alleges YSRCP leader

Close on the heels of the Andhra Pradesh government expressing doubts over the possible sabotage in the incident in which Gate No. 69 of the Prakasam Barrage was damaged after boats rammed into the gate’s counterweights, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that the government was spreading a false narrative.

“The NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is making vain bids to divert the people’s attention from its failures. Mr. Naidu and his team are afraid of the public backlash for their failure in flood management. To avoid the public wrath, they are building these false narratives,” YSRCP spokesperson Pothina Mahesh told the media on September 9 (Monday).

He sought to know whether a few boats could hinder the free flow of flood of over 10 lakh cusecs.

Mr. Mahesh said that the boats in question belonged to a Ushaadri, who had no connection with the YSRCP.

The police, however, arrested Komati Rammohan and Ushaadri and were pressuring them to announce that they were YSRCP’s supporters. Filing false cases and conducting illegal investigations against innocent individuals would not be tolerated. Legal action would be taken against the responsible officials, he said.