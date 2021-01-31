TDP-sponsored local body poll candidate kidnapped in Prakasam

ONGOLE

31 January 2021 13:21 IST

Police frees the man within hours

A 45-year-old sympathiser of the opposition Telugu Desam Party was allegedly kidnapped by ruling YSR Congress Party men while he was proceeding to file his nomination at Peddaganjam village near Chinnaganjam in Prakasam district.

The man, Y. Tirupati Rao, who was whisked away in a car allegedly by YSRCP men while returning after offering prayers in a temple near N.G. Padu, was rescued by police within hours of the incident that took place between Ongole and Chimakurthy late on Saturday and reunited him with the family members.

Chinnaganjam police registered a case against four persons, including YSRCP leader Ankam Reddy under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

When contacted Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told The Hindu that ''the person has been giving incoherent versions during the probe. Investigation into the case will be done on merits''.

Meanwhile, TDP MLA from Parchur Yeluri Sambasiva Rao alleged that the ruling party leaders were forcing nominees backed by the opposition party not to file their nominations. They were allegedly putting pressure on those who entered the fray in the last two days to withdraw from the contest.

Candidates backed by the TDP had filed their papers in 90 gram panchayats and they were sure to win the seats as the people were ''fed up'' with the YSRCP Government in the State, he said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and urged the police to step up security for candidates sponsored by opposition parties to ensure a free and fair Gram Panchayat elections.