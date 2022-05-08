TDP slams Jagan Mohan Reddy over ‘injustice’ to Kapus

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meet on agriculture, on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 08, 2022 13:32 IST

Mr. Satya Prasad said while the previous government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu provided food and livelihood for the Kapus, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was snatching food from their mouths

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad has said the Kapu community faced more injustice than justice under the State Government in the last three years.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Satya Prasad said while the previous government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu provided food and livelihood for the Kapus, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was snatching food from their mouths. Ever since Mr. Jagan became the Chief Minister, he adopted a vindictive approach toward the Kapus in the State.

The previous regime spent Rs. 1,500 crore every year for Videshi Vidya (overseas education) to the Kapu students whereas Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reduced scholarships from ₹10 lakh to ₹5 lakh to the Kapu students going to foreign countries, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government had turned the Kapu corporation into an ornamental entity without any funds or powers. The Kapu youth were totally deprived of job opportunities.

The Kapu Mahila Nestham programme was implemented for just 2.5 lakh out of the total 40 lakh eligible beneficiaries. The government was betraying them and showing all pensions and Amma Vodi funds under general programmes in the Kapu welfare benefits, he said.

The previous regime created facilities for the Kapu students to stay at AP Bhavan in Delhi to prepare for competitive examinations. The present government had even removed this programme. The Jagan Mohan Reddy regime had cancelled the Kapu Bhavans, he alleged, “Without any principles, the A.P. Bhavan was converted into the YSRCP Bhavan.”