TDP sets sights on regaining lost ground in North Andhra

Leaders from backward communities given top posts in Polit Bureau, committees

The Telugu Desam Party is trying to win back its former glory in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts by giving top priority to leaders of the region in its politburo and party committees.

The backward classes of the two districts were the backbone of the party till the 2014 elections, but the tide turned in favour of the YSR Congress Party in the 2019 elections. The YSRCP swept all nine Assembly seats in Vizianagaram districts and eight out of 10 in Srikakulam district.

TDP leaders K. Atchannaidu won from Tekkali and Bendalam Ashok from Itchapuram constituency. Although the party had lost a majority of Assembly seats, Mr. Rammohan Naidu managed to win the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat. Heavy cross-voting in favour of him helped TDP win at least one Lok Sabha seat in North Andhra region.

As the YSRCP is trying to consolidate its vote bank among backward classes by announcing many new corporations for sub-castes, the TDP is trying to come up with its own strategy to woo the community by offering top posts.

Mr.Atchannaidu was made president of the A.P. unit of the party while Mr. Rammohan Naidu was given the post of National General Secretary. Party leaders such as Boina Govinda Rajulu, L.L. Naidu and others were also accommodated. As for Vizianagaram district, former Union Minister of Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and MLC Gummadi Sandhya Rani were made members of the politburo. For the first time, a tribal woman named Sandhya Rani has been given a chance in the TDP politburo, the highest policy-making body of the party.

MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish has been made the official spokesperson of the party. He has been directed to strengthen the party both in Vizianagaram and Araku Parliament constituencies. Both Ms. Sandhya Rani and Mr.Jagadish thanked former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for providing them an opportunity in State committees.

“Vizianagaram district is always a backbone for the party. The party will reclaim its glory within no time as people are fed up with the YSRCP Government,” Mr. Jagadish told The Hindu.

Ms.Sandhya Rani said that the appointment of a tribal woman in the party’s politburo sent a positive message among women and tribal people. Former Minister Kimidi Mrinalini’s son Kimidi Nagarjuna, who was made Vizianagaram Parliamentary party president, said that he was honoured to given the post at a young age and said that he would strive hard to strengthen the party across the district.

Former Minister Sujaykrishna Rangarao, vice-president of the party, said that the TDP had a strong base in the district which will prove itself when local body elections are held.