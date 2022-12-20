TDP sees YSRCP ploy to ‘capture’ RTC properties in Andhra Pradesh

December 20, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday alleged that merger of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) into the government was done “as part of a ploy of the ruling YSR Congress Party government to capture the vast properties of the public transport giant.”

In a statement, the TDP Polit Bureau member and former RTC Chairman Varla Ramaiah referred to the case of the ruling party leaders taking over the APSRTC land in Bapatla for construction of their party office, and said that “very soon all vacant lands belonging to the APSRTC will be taken over by the ruling party.”

He said these properties were meant to be used only for improving the economic conditions of the public sector transport department. But these valuable properties were being handed over to the ruling party men for a pittance, he alleged, adding that the APSRTC Chairman, and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director were “turning a blind eye” to the issue.

He said since it would not have been possible to take over the RTC lands if the organisation remained a corporation, the government facilitated it through its merger.

“The YSRCP, which has been mortgaging lands belonging to the government institutions to raise loans, is now resorting to their sale to benefit its own party men,” he alleged.

The APSRTC was allowed to raise funds by giving the vacant lands available in its depots on a lease of 33 years under ‘Build Operate Transfer’ mode. “But they are being given away to the YSRCP for throwaway price,” he said.

Mr. Ramaiah demanded that the Chief Minister intervene and prevent “capture of RTC land by his party men.”

The APSRTC unions should protest against the move as it was against the interests of the organisation, and the Chairman should do his bit to stop occupation of the land, while the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director should fight the move, and if the need arose, should not hesitate to take legal recourse, he said.