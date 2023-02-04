TDP sees ploy to thwart Lokesh’s padayatra, urges DGP to ensure adequate security

February 04, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Alleging police high-handedness, leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have urged the Director General of Police to direct the department officers across the State to provide adequate security arrangements to the Yuva Galam padayatra by party general secretary N. Lokesh and enable him to complete the walkathon without any hindrance.

In a letter addressed to the DGP, party national general secretary and Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah alleged police attempts to disrupt the yatra by shutting down power supply at Bangarupalem in Chittoor district, attack on TDP cadres and supporters, unauthorised seizure of vehicles used in the padayatra and violence instigated by DSP Sudheer Reddy.

He said a party volunteer, V. Gajendra, was severely injured and hospitalised in the attack.

Mr. Ramaiah said, in defiance of his (DGP’s) directive, a section of police officers had connived with the ruling YSR Congress Party in a conspiracy to disrupt the ongoing padayatra by Mr. Lokesh.

He said, on February 2, the police had made an unsuccessful attempt to seize Mr. Lokesh’s campaign vehicle and on February 3, they tried to thwart his padayatra at Bangarupalem village.

Mr. Ramaiah accused Mr. Sudhakar Reddy of leading a team of police personnel and targeting the Yuva Galam volunteers and TDP cadres and supporters. The police lathi-charged and beat them up, he alleged.

He alleged that at the behest of the DSP, the Palamaner Inspector of Police had attacked Mr. Gajendra.

Mr. Ramaiah urged the DGP to take stringent action against the erring police officers and ensure adequate protection to Mr. Lokesh.

Later, speaking to the media along with other party leaders, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that administration in the State had come to a standstill after the CBI issued notices to Krishna Mohan Reddy, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Naveen, an employee at the Chief Minister’s house, in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.