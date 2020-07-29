TDP sees constitutional crisis in State

VIJAYAWADA

‘Why delay in referring capital Bills to Centre and reinstating Ramesh Kumar as SEC?’

TDP Polit Bureau member and leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has accused the YSRCP of running a “feudalistic regime” in the State, in violation of the nation’s federal-cum-unitary framework.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu wondered why the Governor was not sending the “unlawful” decentralisation and the CRDA repeal Bills to the Central government as per Article 200 of the Constitution.

The TDP leader also sought to know why the government was not reinstating N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) despite orders to this effect by High Court and the Supreme Court.

“As these violations have created a constitutional crisis, the Centre should interfere and settle the issues without delay,” he said.

The courts had already said that Article 243 (k) was violated in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Ramakrishnudu claimed, and added that a “dire necessity has arisen for the Central government to invoke Articles 355, 256 and 257 to make sure the government functions in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.”

“The TDP, as of now, is not demanding the invoking of Articles 356 and 360 for President’s Rule or financial emergency. But the Centre’s intervention is needed as the government’s capitals Bills are grossly violating the A.P. Reorganisation Act.” he said.

The Governor should not append his signature on the Bills without taking prior approval of the President as per Articles 200 and 201 of the Constitution, he asserted.