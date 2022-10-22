TDP seeks to know how Visakhapatnam as Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh brings investments and generates employment

The linking of development with three capitals is just a ploy to divert people’s attention from the government’s failures, says Bandaru Stayanarayana

Sumit Bhattacharjee VISAKHAPATNAM
October 22, 2022 19:27 IST

Taking exception to the comments made by Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao and Botcha Satyanarayana that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had planned to invest more than ₹10 lakh crore unnecessarily in Amaravati, senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanaryana has demanded that the YSR Congress Party leaders release a White Paper on how the three capitals will generate income and employment.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Satyanarayana sought to know how much investment the YSRCP government had so far made in the North Andhra region and the developmental activity it had initiated.

Questioning how Visakhapatnam as Executive capital would bring investments and generate employment, Mr. Satyanarayana said, “If Adani sets up its data centre, or if Franklin Templeton opens its office here, there will be employment generation. By changing the capital, irrigation projects such as Sujala Sravanthi will not start functioning. So what is the logic of linking investments and employment with the three capitals? This is just a ploy to conceal their failure and misguide the people,” he said.

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and HPCL had been set up in Visakhapatnam though it was not the capital city, he said, and questioned the rationale behind linking development with capital.

“Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are bigger than the present Andhra Pradesh, but they have only one capital, and have never found the need to have three,” the TDP leader said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, when in the Opposition from 2014 to 2019, had never spoke about three capitals, but agreed to making Amaravati the capital, he said, and questioned “why this change of mind now?”.

Notice to Pawan

On the State Women’s Commission’s notice to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on his remarks on three marriages, Mr. Satyanarayana said, “The commission has no right to send notices as Mr. Pawan Kalyan legally obtained divorces.”

