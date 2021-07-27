TDP seeks reduction of fuel prices by ₹10 a litre

ANANTAPUR

27 July 2021 06:30 IST

The Telugu Desam Party on Monday took out a rally and organised a ‘rasta roko’ in the city protesting against the steep rise in fuel prices and the diesel prices crossing ₹100-mark on Monday.

Led by district president and party politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu, the party cadre held a sit-in on the Subhash Road and blocked traffic for some time. Mr. Srinvasulu said the Centre and State governments were minting money in the form of taxes on diesel and petrol, which should be stopped and taxes reduced at least by ₹10.

“The State government can give a concession of ₹5 and the Centre can match that to reduce the burden on the common man At a time when the crude oil prices were plummeting, the Indian government was increasing taxes on fuel. Out of ₹100, more than ₹60 was being changed in the form of State and Central taxes,” he added.

