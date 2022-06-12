TDP seeks probe into ‘occupation’ of Police Department land at Chandragiri

Varla Ramaiah. File | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

June 12, 2022

Varla Ramaiah points finger of blame at YSRCP legislator

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah on Sunday urged the Director-General of Police to inquire into occupation of land belonging to the Police Department at Chandragiri in Tirupati district allegedly by a YSRCP MLA.

In a letter addressed to the DGP, Mr. Ramaiah demanded stringent action against those who trespassed. He also sought steps to prevent alienation of the police land.

The TDP leader further alleged that the MLA had participated in the stone-laying ceremony on the land in question secretly.

“As per records, the land in question belongs to the Police Department. A function hall for the welfare of the police is proposed there. There is an immediate need to safeguard the land,” said.