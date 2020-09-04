TDP seeks NCSC probe into ‘attack’ on Dalit family

VIJAYAWADA

04 September 2020 23:32 IST

The TDP has urged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to inquire into the incident of setting fire to the house of a Dalit family at Ainampudi village of Mudinepalli mandal in Kaikaluru Assembly constituency in Krishna district.

In a letter to the NCSC on Friday, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah said that a 19-year-old Dalit girl, pursuing her nursing course, was betrayed allegedly by a youth, Sai Reddy, in the name of love.

“The girl had earlier filed a case against Sai Reddy for teasing her in the name of love. Later, they fell in love and were to get married. But the boy’s family turned against the girl and threatened to ostracise her family from the village,” Mr. Ramaiah alleged in the letter.

“The boy’s family did not stop at that. Sai Reddy, along with his family members and friends, bolted the door from outside and set fire to the house of the Dalit family on September 1 midnight with an intention to eliminate the entire family,” he alleged.

“A comprehensive inquiry will not only help in rendering justice to the victim but also prevent recurrence of such attacks on Dalits,” he said in the letter.